 Madhya Pradesh: Farmers getting less than MSP at Mandis in Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Farmers getting less than MSP at Mandis in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers getting less than MSP at Mandis in Sehore

According to the farmers, they are not getting back the cost of sowing crops.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers in the district are not getting proper prices for their produce at Mandis. This has happened after rain and hailstorms destroyed their crops.

The situation has come to such a pass that they are selling their produce at less than minimum support price (MSP).

According to the farmers, they are not getting back the cost of sowing crops. 

After a week’s vacation, when the Mandis were reopened, there was a huge quantity of produce. There were many tractor-trolleys on Mandi premises, but the farmers said that they did not get proper prices.

On Tuesday, wheat was procured at Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,000 a quintal. The farmers were disappointed for not getting a proper price.

According to a farmer from Raipura village Kamal Singh, his produce was sold for Rs 1,899 a quintal, but the government price is Rs 2,125 a quintal.

A farmer from Jamonia village, RaisinghMewada, said the rates of power, fertilizer, pesticides, sowing and harvesting had gone up, but he did not get proper prices for his produce.

Survey not done, relief not given

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm destroyed crops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials to conduct a survey and give compensation to the farmers, but the officials failed to complete surveys in the district. Consequently, the farmers did not get relief.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped, robbed of valuables in Damoh; hunt on for 5 accused including a woman
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Mehragaon village sarpanch Maya Vishwakarma's struggles find place in movie Sir Madam...

Bhopal: Mehragaon village sarpanch Maya Vishwakarma's struggles find place in movie Sir Madam...

Madhya Pradesh: Nayab Tehsildar beaten up for stopping construction in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Nayab Tehsildar beaten up for stopping construction in Chhatarpur

Caught on Cam: Man attempts self-immolation at SP Office in Gwalior, accuses woman of harassment

Caught on Cam: Man attempts self-immolation at SP Office in Gwalior, accuses woman of harassment

Bhopal: Vande Bharat Express is welcome but why to Delhi, ask residents 

Bhopal: Vande Bharat Express is welcome but why to Delhi, ask residents 

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers getting less than MSP at Mandis in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers getting less than MSP at Mandis in Sehore