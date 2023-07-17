Madhya Pradesh: Farmers 16 Villages Count On Only Dam To Irrigate Fields

FP Photo

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of 16 villages, lying on both sides of Pachmarhi road in Pipariya, irrigate their lands with the water of Dokrikheda dam.

In the area, it is the only reservoir whose water is used to irrigate 3,000 hectares. The dam is filled with rainwater passing through drains connected to the basin.

Nevertheless, whenever there is a shortage of rainfall, the dam is not filled. The farmers do not get enough water to irrigate their lands.

Legislator Thakurdar Nagwanshi’s efforts to solve the problem seem to have brought results.

Sub-engineer of Water Resources Department BS Patel said a proposal had been sought for solving the problems of the farmers.

Patel informed the higher authorities that only water from Tawa dam would help the farmers.

In the proposal, he sought Rs 39 crore to supply water directly to the farmlands through pipelines with the help of modern technology.

The farmers will be able to irrigate their farmlands with the help of Kisan sprinklers.

As part of the scheme, a power sub-station will be set up in the village, he said.

According to the irrigation department, the proposal has been sent to the government, and as soon as it gets the nod, tenders will be issued.

Nagwanshi said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given his oral consent for the project, and the construction would soon start.

The farmers of Dapka, Simara, Samnapur, Dokrikheda, Taraunkalan, Taraunkhurd, Kheri, Bodna, Umaria, Panari, Khapa, Baruadhana, Bamori, Kumbabad, Raipura, Ghoghri use the water of the dam to irrigate their fields.

According to the farmers, there is scarcity of water in these villages because the groundwater level is low and declines further in summer.

Most of the tube wells dry up in this season, but if the dam is not full to its capacity, it causes problems to the farmers, they said.

