Madhya Pradesh: Farmer in Ganj Basoda duped of Rs 20,000

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Thanwaya village in Ganj Basoda was duped of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday, the police said on Friday.

Farmer Kamal Singh Baghel complained to the police that he had withdrawn a sum of Rs 20,000 from an Uco Bank branch on Bareth road.

According to the complainant, when Baghel was returning home, he came across a stranger who said that the jacket he (Baghel) was wearing was good.

The man said he also wanted to buy one for him and, after touching the jacket he rode his motorcycle and sped away.

When Baghel searched for the money he kept in one of the pockets of the jacket, he did not find it.

Baghel said that the man must have been around 40 years old. The police began to search for the unidentified thug.

Youth's body submits memo for cattle protection

The Yuva Seva Sangathan in the city submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional officer Roshan Rai, demanding protection of cows. They said that Anil Somaiya, a resident of New Bus Stand, has a dairy near Sanskar Garden. He has 50-70 cattle, but when cows stop giving milk, he leaves them to the road. Most of the cows die of hunger. The members of the organisation said that they had got several cows treated and demanded action on the issue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:04 PM IST