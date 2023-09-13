Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Climbs To Mobile Tower, Seeks Justice For Daughter In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer climbed to the top of a mobile tower in Khamlia village of the district in the early hours of Tuesday, seeking justice for his seven-year-old daughter.

The girl, a student of a government school, allegedly died after consuming a midday meal on Saturday.

The girl who died was Pari, the daughter of Mukesh Mewada, a farmer. Mukesh has three daughters – Pari (seven), Anuska (nine) and Anshu (13).

Pari, who was studying in class two, went to school on Saturday when she had a midday meal.

Immediately after she consumed the food, she began to vomit and returned home at 3.30pm.

Since her conditions began to deteriorate, Mukesh took her to hospital where she died.

The police, however, did not register any case. Because the police did not listen to him, Mukesh climbed up the mobile phone tower near his house.

When the villagers came to know of it, they informed the police. Mukesh climbed down from the tower after the police assured him that they would consider his demands.

Then a police team went to the cremation ground and collected the ashes of the girl’s body to find the truth behind her death.

Dr Gaurav Tamrakar, who treated the girl, said he had tried his best to save and advised her parents to get the postmortem done, but they refused.

Sub-divisional officer of police Pooja Sharma said the family members of the girl gave the information a little late, but the police registered a case and began to inquire into it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)