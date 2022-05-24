Madhya Pradesh: Farm loans taken from unregistered moneylenders waived

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Gramin Rinn Vimukt Vidheyak (Rural Debt Release Bill) was also approved in the meeting. After this decision, small farmers and landless agricultural labourers in rural areas, who have taken loans from unregistered moneylenders till 15 August 2020 will be relieved from repaying the loans.

Loans taken from moneylenders will be forgiven. At the same time, no action will be taken by the moneylender for recovery of amount. Apart from this, the mortgaged property will have to be returned.

Government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said that Government of India's crop insurance scheme has been approved. The maximum amount of 7618 crore for insurance was given to 49 lakh farmers by MP government last time as well. This time the financial size of Rs 17072 crore has been fixed.

State’s electricity tariff has been approved. Under this, power subsidy of 16,000 crore is being given to farmers, while subsidy of 5,584 crore is being given to domestic consumers.

Home minister Mishra informed that a cadre has been formed under Public Health and Family Welfare Department. Under this, Medical Cadre, Specialist Cadre, Public Health Management Cadre and Hospital Management Cadre have been created. In this, the cadre of hospital management has now been separated. In another important decision, the Land Revenue Code has been amended. A bench has been formed under this amendment. Till recently, the commissioners used to take decisions.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet include, survey of farmers will be done by satellite. There were many complaints regarding the survey.

Manasa Irrigation Lift Scheme worth Rs 1,208 crore has been approved. For Ravi crop, 215 villages will get the benefit of irrigation facility.

Approval has been received for Burhanupar District Textile Cluster. In this, 4,000 employment opportunities will be created. Initially Rs 19.85 crore has been given for consent.

For the year 2022-23, approval of 29, 400 crore has been given for the public system of food grain scheme.

Three new awards have been announced on MP Foundation Day. MP Gaurav Samman, Chief Minister Excellence Award (Team) and Chief Minister Excellence Award (Innovation) will be given in different categories.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:19 PM IST