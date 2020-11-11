Madhya Pradesh: Falling prey to electric trap, elderly dies in Manjhgawan village, Umaria district

BHOPAL: Close at the heel of leopard electrocution, a man died after coming in contact with an electrical trap set for poaching in a forest of Manjhgawan village under Manpur Tehsil, Umaria district on Wednesday.

Earlier, a leopard died when it came in contact with an electric trap in the Umaria district. Such kind electrocution incidents are on rising in Umaria district especially in forest areas. Be it wild animals or human beings, they fall prey to the electric trap in forest areas.

As per the forest department officials, farmers generally lay an electric trap for the protection of their crops. However, forest teams have a close vigil to check such electric traps.

Ram Kalyan Rai (55) came in contact with an electric trap set for poaching purpose in forest areas. Police sent the body for the postmortem. Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the electrical traps set by poachers have led to the loss of life or at least grievous injuries. They have demanded justice and necessary action against the poachers.

Ramkalyan had ventured out early in the morning. He crossed through the agriculture field of some Pandu Rai, came in contact with electricity trap and died on the spot.

Director Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) Vincent Rahim said, “We have sent the teams for the details and then we will take the action.”