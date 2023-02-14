Madhya Pradesh: Factory owner hammered to death in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A factory director has been hammered to death, the police said on Tuesday. The body of the factory owner was lying in a pool of blood.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and found the blood-stained hammer found on the floor of the factory. The body was sent for post mortem.

The police began to inquire about the case. According to the police, Suraj Jatav, a resident of Chandravadani Naka near Beejasen Mata temple was murdered.

The factory Jatav was running is at Transport Nagar Line Number 6, where he was doing mattress fabrication work.

According to his family members, Suraj had left home for his factory at 8am on Monday, but when he did not return home, they were worried, besides his mobile phone was not responding.

His kin thought that the mobile may have discharged and that he may have stayed back in the factory.

In the morning, when his kin did not get any response from him, they left for the factory to see what happened.

Factory was locked from outside

When the kin of Suraj Jatav found the factory locked from outside, they suspected that there was something wrong and called up the police. The police opened the lock and found Suraj’s body lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Labourers disappear

A few labourers, working in the factory, were not available there. Now the police are trying to find the names and addresses of the labourers.

Suraj’s wife, Anjali, told the police that a sum of Rs 1 lakh had gone missing. The money was to be given to someone else for business.

