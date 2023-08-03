Madhya Pradesh: Eye Flu Cases Rising, Dist Has 2 Ophthalmologists

Representative Picture

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of patients visiting OPD at the district hospital is increasing every day.

But there are only two eye specialists in the hospital for 1.5 million people in the district.

In the past two days, the number of patients afflicted with eye flue in the past two days was 950 in the district.

Schools have been instructed to take care of the children because of rising cases of conjunctivitis.

There is one eye specialist at the Sehore district hospital Dr UK Shrivastava and another at Ashta hospital Dr Vishwash.

Assistants are running the eye departments of other hospitals. Although the eye departments have been set up at health centres in Budhni, Bherunda, Doraha, shyampur, Bilkisganj, Ichhawar, Siddiquiganj, Rehti and Rehti. But there are no eye specialists.

Operations postponed

Arresting conjunctivitis cases has become a challenge for the district administration.

Many people afflicted with conjunctivitis are visiting private hospitals. On the other hand, because of want of eye specialists, eye operations are being put off.

Cataract operation of five persons had to be postponed in Nakhuna. According to an assistant of the eye department in the district hospital Sarnam Singh Prajapati, nearly 4,000 patients afflicted with conjunctivitis visited the district hospital.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj Mahila Society Begins Eye Flu Awareness Campaign In Dhar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)