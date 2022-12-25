Madhya Pradesh: Eye check-up camp held at SMC office in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): With the co-operative efforts of Titan Eye-Plus showroom located in Makroniya area of Sagar, city mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari organised a free-of-cost health check-up camp in the meeting room of Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by mayor Tiwari at 12 noon on Friday. It was aimed at conducting eye check-up of employees of the corporation and distribution of medicines among those in whom eye ailments are diagnosed. Addressing the attendees of the camp, Mayor Tiwari said that these days, government officials spend hours working in front of the computer, which gravely impacts the health of their eyes.

She added that usually, people ignore minor eye problems which turn into bigger issues later. Further, she said that keeping the same in view, eye check-up camps are being organised to keep the eye health of SMC employees in check.

Renowned optometrist Dr Ghanshyam and his team were in charge of the camps, who conducted eye check-up of all the people present on the occasion. Corporators Vinod Tiwari, Rupesh Yadav, Shailendra Thakur, Hemant Yadav, Manoj Chourasia and others were also present.

