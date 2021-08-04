Madhya Pradesh: Exponential increase in numbers of meritorious students

Bhopal: The way students sailed through in class 12, with special relaxations due to Covid-19, has increased the numbers of meritorious students exponentially in the colleges across the state.

“There are over 1.20 lakh girl students benefiting from Gaon ki Beti and Pratibha Kiran Scheme. This year we are expecting one lakh additional girl students because the result of class 12 was 100% and numbers of girls securing first division has increased exponentially,” said an officer from the department of higher education wishing anonymity.

At present, as many as 1,19,082 students are getting benefit of Gao Ki Beti scheme under which a girl student scoring above 60% gets a motivational (protsahan raashi) Rs 5000 per annum. About Rs 3,848 lakhs were allotted for the year 2020-21 and the same amount has been demanded for the budget year 2021-22. Department of higher education has demanded an additional amount of Rs 50 crore for the year 2021-22.

In another scheme, Pratibha Kiran, designed exclusively for meritorious girls students, has 9,720 beneficiaries on which Rs 325 lakhs is spent. The department has demanded additional funds of Rs 1.25 crore.

The good news is that the department has sensed it early and has already demanded an additional budget of Rs 51.25 crore from the government.

In comparison to 2021 results for class 12 in which 100 percent students passed the exams due to special relaxations in view of the pandemic, in 2020 only 68.8% students managed to pass class 12.

There are more than 12 lakh seats in various UG and PG courses in 1264 government colleges across the state.

The department of higher education has already released an order to increase seats by 25% in all colleges by 25%.

More than 6.5 lakh students passed in class 12 MP Board exams out of which 3.43 lakh students passed with first division. Out of these there are 1,71,928 girls students who would be taking admissions in first year in the colleges. The MP board official admits that the numbers have almost doubled.