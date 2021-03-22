Madhya Pradesh experts say, ‘Longer gap between two vaccine doses produces better results’

BHOPAL: A longer gap between the two doses of the corona vaccine produces better results. This was the view of healthcare professionals regarding the letter of the central government to the states to increase the gap in doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Anti-bodies are formed in the human body after 45 days of the first dose and 14 days of the second dose. So, the beneficiaries are advised to follow corona protection protocols, such as putting on masks and maintaining social distancing, even after administration of the doses of vaccine.

According to health care professionals, the beneficiaries should not take for granted that they are totally safe as they have been administered a dose, or even both the doses of vaccine. They have to follow the protocols in addition to the vaccine for complete safety and protection.

Infected—even after vax!

The Centre has written to the states to increase the gap between the two doses of the Serum Institute of India’s locally made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the earlier 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks now. It has been noticed that cases of Covid infection are being reported from all parts of the country and even from Madhya Pradesh after doses of the vaccine being administered.

‘Follow ICMR guideline’

"The increase in the gap between both the doses produces better results as far as anti-bodies formation is concerned. This is the reason why an increase in the gap between the two doses has been suggested. But we’ll follow the ICMR guideline, which stipulates a minimum of 28 days. So after 28 days, beneficiaries are eligible for the second dose," said Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, pulmonary medicine, Gandhi Medical College.