Madhya Pradesh experiences severe chill

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh experienced severe chill with a sharp drop in the day temperature ranging from 3°Celsius to 5°Celsius on Wednesday.
The state capital recorded a sharp drop of 3.4°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 18.9°Celsius (7.5°Celsius below normal), while it recorded a drop of 1.5°Celsius in the minimum temperature, which settled at 13.6°Celsius (2.6°Celsius above normal).
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4°Celsius, which was 5.2°Celsius below normal, while the minimum was 14.6°Celsius, which was 3.6°Celsius above normal.
Pachmarhi recorded a drop of 4.8°Celsius in the day temperature, while it recorded a rise of 2°Celsius in the minimum temperature of 8°Celsius.
According to the meteorological department, a thick fog is likely on Thursday morning in the Gwalior-Chambal divisions, besides various districts, such as Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Bhopal, Sehore, Ratlam and Indore. Similarly, rain is also expected in the Shahdol and Rewa divisions, besides Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Vidisha.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)