Madhya Pradesh experiences severe chill

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh experienced severe chill with a sharp drop in the day temperature ranging from 3°Celsius to 5°Celsius on Wednesday.

The state capital recorded a sharp drop of 3.4°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 18.9°Celsius (7.5°Celsius below normal), while it recorded a drop of 1.5°Celsius in the minimum temperature, which settled at 13.6°Celsius (2.6°Celsius above normal).

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4°Celsius, which was 5.2°Celsius below normal, while the minimum was 14.6°Celsius, which was 3.6°Celsius above normal.

Pachmarhi recorded a drop of 4.8°Celsius in the day temperature, while it recorded a rise of 2°Celsius in the minimum temperature of 8°Celsius.