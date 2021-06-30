Madhya Pradesh expects to get 9.5L vaccine doses for a three-day drive starting from June 30

BHOPAL: Around 9.5 lakh vaccine doses are expected to be supplied to Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday for the three-day vaccination drive starting on July 1. Around 3.5 lakh doses are likely to arrive late tonight and the remaining of 6 lakh doses will be arriving on Wednesday. Madhya Pradeshís tally of vaccinated beneficiaries has already crossed 2 crore during the recent mega-vaccination drive.

A vaccination target of 50,000 has been set for Bhopal. Collector Avinash Lavania informed a meeting of the district task force about the vaccination plan. All the six SDMs have been set a target of 2,500 each. Berasia and Phanda blocks have been set an overall target of 15,000. Phanda block will have a target of 7,000 and Berasia block will have a target of 8,000. There will be around 400 vaccination session sites.