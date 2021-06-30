Madhya Pradesh expects to get 9.5L vaccine doses for a three-day drive starting from June 30

BHOPAL: Around 9.5 lakh vaccine doses are expected to be supplied to Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday for the three-day vaccination drive starting on July 1. Around 3.5 lakh doses are likely to arrive late tonight and the remaining of 6 lakh doses will be arriving on Wednesday. Madhya Pradeshís tally of vaccinated beneficiaries has already crossed 2 crore during the recent mega-vaccination drive.
A vaccination target of 50,000 has been set for Bhopal. Collector Avinash Lavania informed a meeting of the district task force about the vaccination plan. All the six SDMs have been set a target of 2,500 each. Berasia and Phanda blocks have been set an overall target of 15,000. Phanda block will have a target of 7,000 and Berasia block will have a target of 8,000. There will be around 400 vaccination session sites.
We'll perform even better
Vaccine doses will be provided for our three-day drive by Wednesday. Weíre making preparations for the drive in the state. The state has already crossed a target of 2 crore vaccinations and we hope that, however many doses weíre provided, weíll do even better during this drive. -Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer
On-site registration facility
Weíve been given a target of 50,000 during this drive. Thereíll be on-site registration facilities and the doses will be provided on Wednesday. Weíre making all preparations to achieve the given vaccination target. -Dr Upendra Dubey, district immunisation officer
Hoping to get 9.5 lakh doses
We hope we get 9.5 lakh doses of vaccine for the drive. Around 3.5 lakh doses are expected to arrive by late night tonight and the remaining 6 lakh doses are expected to arrive on Wednesday. -Akash Tripathi, commissioner, health
