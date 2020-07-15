Madhya Pradesh: Exams of all technical varsities to be held online, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the last semester examination of all technical universities would be held online.

He also asked the Higher Education Department to put up a proposal within two days for conducting offline examinations of all degree colleges.

Chouhan made the above statement at a meeting over the new UGC guidelines. Higher education minister Mohon Yadav, technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officers were present at the meeting.

The government had already decided that the first year examination of graduate and post-graduate courses would not be held, he said.

A student will be admitted into the last year or the last semester of a course on the basis of his marks in the last examinations, Chouhan said.

According to the UGC guidelines, the examinations of last year and those of the last semester will be conducted, he said.

Principal secretary Anupam Rajan said according to the UGC guidelines, the last year examinations should be held by September 30.

Yashodhara Raje said examinations in technical colleges would be held online.

Yadav said there are six lakh students in the degree colleges across the state and a process to hold offline examination for them is on.