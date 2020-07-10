Madhya Pradesh: Exam uncertainties loom over technical students

Final year students of technical institutions in the State are a harried lot owing to the uncertainty over whether they would have to write their papers or they would be given general promotion. They are worried that the flip-flop would affect their career. Students from other states are worse off, as most of them had returned to their homes after the announcement by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that final year students would be awarded degrees on the basis of their performance in the last semester. Now, the UGC has declared that universities would have to hold final year examinations. “We are not as worried about covid as we are about our future,” Parwati Singh, who is pursuing B. Pharma course from NRI Institute in Bhopal, told Free Press over the phone from her home in Delhi.

Thousands of students in their final years of UG and PG engineering, pharmacy, management, architecture and computer courses, besides those enrolled in diploma courses in polytechnics have become victims of the changing stance of the authorities.

Abhishek Shukla, enrolled in B. Pharma course in the same college, hails from Ayodhya in UP. “We feel cheated,” he said. Abhishek said that initially, it was announced that their exams would begin from June 16. “I was in my home town and somehow I reached Bhopal on June 14. But the very next day, Shivraj ji tweeted that examinations would not be held,” he said. He and his friends, hailing from different districts of UP, decided to return home but they could not get reservation in trains. “We all were stuck in Bhopal for 15 days. We booked wait-listed tickets every day, which got cancelled as they were not confirmed. On June 29, I walked 10 km from my rented house in Patel Nagar to the Habibganj railway station and after queuing up at the counter for six hours, I got a Tatkal ticket for the next day.” Once back home, he came to know that his examinations would be held. “I don’t know how I will go back to Bhopal. The trains are crowded and there is the fear of Corona, too,” he said.