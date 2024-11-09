Madhya Pradesh: Ex President Ramnath Kovid Visits Raj Bhawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former President Ramnath Kovid visited Governor House on Saturday. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Suresh Kumar Kaith received him warmly.

Ex President Ramnath Kovid arrived along with his better half Savita Kovid. Principal Secretary to Governor, Mukesh Chand Gupta presented floral bouquet to the visitors.

CM Mohan Yadav Slams Congress During Canvassing In Budhni

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Canvassing in bypoll-bound Budhni Assembly seat and Vijaypur assembly seat is gaining momentum with each passing day. Both BJP and the Congress are pressing their star campaigners to woo voters.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Satrana and Ladkui village of Budhni assembly constituency and campaigned in favour of party candidate Ramakant Bhargava. He lashed out at Congress and accused it of doing politics of vested interest.

He added that people shall ask Congress leaders, if they come for campaigning, what the grand old party (GOP) had done in 55 years. He told that BJP government in twenty years have changed the face of Budhni by carrying out development works.

Mincing no words in criticising Congress, he alleged that Congress is against Sanatan tradition. Congress party is walking on the path of Kans and its doom is certain.