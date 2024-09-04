 Madhya Pradesh Ex-Minister Bhupendra Singh, MLA Nirmala Sapare Face-To-Face Over Formation Of Bina District
Madhya Pradesh Ex-Minister Bhupendra Singh, MLA Nirmala Sapare Face-To-Face Over Formation Of Bina District

There is a dilemma over making it a district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Nirmala Sapre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Bina Nirmala Sapre, who defected from the Congress to the BJP during the Lok Sabha election, has stuck to her guns over her demand for making Bina a separate district. Sapre has not yet resigned from the House membership.

During his trip, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was supposed to declare Bina a separate district, but because of opposition by former minister Bhupendra Singh, the issue remains unresolved.

Residents of Khurai, the assembly constituency of Singh, are demanding the government to make Khurai a separate district. If Bina is given the status of a district, Khurai will be included in it, and the residents of Khurai are opposed to it.

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting in the Chief Minister’s residents on Monday. As the leaders of the ruling party are opposed to each other over the issue, it could not be resolved. According to sources in the government, a commission will be set up for demarcation of the districts.

Thus, a decision on setting up any new district can be put off till the commission is formed and its reports are received. Yadav may take a decision on giving status of a district to Bina after receiving the report of the commission.

Since Bina has not been made a separate district, Sapre is worried about her prospects in the by-poll to be held after her resignation from the House.

