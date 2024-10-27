Madhya Pradesh: Ex-IAS officer, Now With BJP, To Be SEIAA Chairman; Rakesh Shrivastava's Name Proposed For SEAC

Retired IAS officer SN Singh Shrivastava Chouhan on left, Chairman of SEAC Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved the names of the heads of two main organisations which give green nod for setting up industries.

Retired IAS officer SN Singh Shrivastava Chouhan is being made chairman of the State Level Environment Assessment Impact Authority (SEIAA) and Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava as chairman of State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC). Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has given his consent for both the names and approved the files.

Now, the state government will put up these names before the Union Environment Ministry. Afterwards, the ministry will issue a notification of these names for these posts. Chouhan has been appointed from the BJP quota.

He was a member of the BJP's manifesto committee set up for the assembly election. Chouhan is also the state in-charge of the BJP's FPO. He is closely connected to the BJP as well as the RSS.

He has been appointed on the basis of the recommendations of the RSS, Rakesh Shrivastava, whose name has been proposed for SEAC chairmanship, is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. He was the OSD of Shukla.