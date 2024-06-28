 Madhya Pradesh: Ex-GM Of NCL Sayeed Ghori Now In Dock Over Disproportionate Assets
In October 2023, the CBI had caught Ghori and deputy Manager Chandra Mohan Gupta, both from NCL for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a businessman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:15 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI has registered a case against former general manager of Northern Coalfields Singrauli Sayeed Ghori for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 78.56 lakh. Ghori in 2023 was booked accepting a bribe from a businessman.

In October 2023, the CBI had caught Ghori and deputy Manager Chandra Mohan Gupta, both from NCL for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a businessman. The officials informed that the two had demanded bribe from a businessman to release the compensation amount of Rs 2 Crores toward the acquisition of land, building done by Northern Coalfields Ltd., Singrauli.

During the raid 2023, the CBI sleuths found the cash of more than Rs 12 lakh at the house of Ghori. The sleuths did not buy the explanation the family gave regarding the source of the amount recovered from the house. The agency also found a number of bank accounts and fixed deposits in the name of Ghori and his family members. The family also possessed immoveable and moveable properties in Bilaspur and adjacent areas.

Ill-gotten assets

-- The sleuths found suspicious financial transactions of Ghori and his family between January-2013 and †September 2023

-- In 2013, the GM had property worth Rs 16.15 lakh, house worth Rs 13.67 lakh and possessed cash, bank deposits and jewellery.

-- Unverifiable expenditure such as on kitchen, household, clothing etc. is being taken at 1/3rd of the gross salary has been estimated to Rs 92.67 lakh. Rs 53.79 lakh paid as an EMI on †house loan.

-- Gori spent only 2.50 lakh on his daughterís marriage but later gifted Rs 13.21 lakh to her. On his sonís marriage he spent only Rs 3.6 lakh.

-- The family had spent Rs 67.72 lakh on their insurance policies and on fixed deposits.

