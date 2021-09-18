Madhya Pradesh: Ex-cricketer Harvinder Singh Sodhi is selector for national junior team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cricketer from Madhya Pradesh, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, has been appointed as a member of All India Junior Selection Committee, informed Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday late night.

The committee to be led by Sharath Sridharan from south zone as chairman will comprise Pathik Patel from west zone, Ranadeb Bose from east zone and Kishan Mohan from north zone other than Sodhi.

Sodhi was a medium fast bowling all-rounder. He played 76 first-class games for MP picking up 174 wickets as a fast bowler and was part of the illustrious 1998-99 team that won the Wills Trophy (one-day competition) and finished runners-up in Ranji Trophy the same year.

As a 16-year-old, Sodhi was among the first batch of MRF Pace Foundation in 1988 and honed his skills under tutelage of Dennis Lilee. Coaching remains one of the most popular choices for retiring cricketers, but Sodhi who retired in 2003, followed a different route to become a match referee first.

He was appointed as the coach for Madhya Pradesh team for 2014-15 season. He was also a part of the selection committee simultaneously.

