Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal attacked, injured after stones pelted on his car

The former Congress MLA and present BJP member Munnalal Goyal received injuries as someone pelted stone at his SUV on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sirol police station premises of Gwalior district. The ex-MLA had contested the election from Gwalior East seat and the area comes under his constituency.

Along with his leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, he and 21 others had left Congress party, joined BJP and toppled the Congress government.

The ex-MLA had gone to visit house of one Paras Jatav who was witness in case under SC/ST Atrocity Act wherein a person was allegedly killed by five people when he was sleeping in his house in Hurawali village in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The relative took the body and staged protest at the police station premises where Goyal also reached on Tuesday morning.

Sources informed that someone pelted a stone at his SUV, which damaged his windscreen. The broken glass particles pricked into his face and other parts of body. While talking to media, Goyel claimed that Congress wants him to kill him. He added that if the driver has not acted swiftly, he would had died on the spot. He alleged that the Congress did not want him to contact voters but he will keep meeting people.