Madhya Pradesh: Ex Congress MLA Brajbihari Pateriya joins BJP

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Pateriya to BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has received yet another massive jolt ahead of upcoming assembly elections in the state. Former Congress MLA from Deori assembly seat, Brajbihari Pateriya has deserted the grand old party and joined BJP on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the membership of BJP to Pateriya. Urban Administration Development Department minister Bhupendra Singh was also present on this occasion. Pateriya had contested assembly election on Congress ticket in 1998 and had won the election. He is the second big Congress leader to join the BJP within the span of a few months. Recently, former Congress MLA Arunodaya Choubey had also joined BJP.

BJP is excited over Pateriya's decision to switch sides and join the ruling party. Congress has become weak in Sagar division after two of its senior leaders deserted it just ahead of next assembly elections.

Sources said that some other Congress leaders may also switch over to the ruling party before the declaration of assembly elections.