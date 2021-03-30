Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Board chief approved question bank replaced

BHOPAL: The question bank prepared for the students of Classes X and XII under the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has been replaced after his unceremonious exit from the board.

Examinations of the MP Board are slated from April 30 for Class X and May 1 for Class XII. The previous chairman of the state education board, Radhey Shyam Julania, had made several changes in the examination pattern of the board students. He also got the question bank prepared on the new pattern.

Later, the chairman was replaced, after which the new examination pattern introduced by Julania was changed, in view of the Covid pandemic and the students’ stress.

Now, the new chairman of the board and principal secretary of the school education department, Rashmi Arun Shami, has got a new question bank prepared based on the old pattern.

“This question bank will remove the confusion from the minds of students and will provide them clarity about kind of questions and the pattern,” said a board official.

Explaining about the utility of the question bank, the official said that the main task was to send it to each and every board student in these challenging times. These question banks are available on the board’s website, but the students in the rural areas face challenges of Net connectivity. So, they will also be available in PDF format. The question bank will be sent to all the teachers, who, in turn, will forward the PDF copies of the question bank to their students for easy download.

Question banks for only some subjects have not been released. This will be done in the coming days.