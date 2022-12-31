e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Everyone should learn time management from PM, says Bhupendra Singh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bhupendra Singh has said that people’s representatives should learn a lesson from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said that the Prime Minister had tendered apology for being two minutes’ late at a function. He further said that immediately after performing the last rites of his mother, Modi began to work.

Besides, the Prime Minister never takes leave, Singh said. He made the statements at a workshop held for training of public representatives.

Singh urged the people’s representatives, including the councilors and chairmen of the civic bodies to conduct a survey and send a list of beneficiaries. Everyone will get house and there will not be dearth of funds, Singh said.

He further said that Madhya Pradesh was pioneer in implementing the welfare projects of the Central Government.

The state government has implemented street vendor scheme, cleanliness drive, PM’s housing scheme in urban areas, increase in agricultural produce and other welfare projects, Singh further said.

The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of Singh. All those who were present on the occasion paid tributes to the mother of Prime Minister, Heeraba who passed away on Friday.

article-image

