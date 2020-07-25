Madhya Pradesh: Even after Election Commission meeting, confusion over bypoll continues

BHOPAL: A meeting of the Election Commission (EC) has failed to allay confusion over the by-elections.

The commission’s statement that the by polls will be held at the right time has raised the uncertainty over the issue. It is, however, not clear whether the elections will be held during the corona pandemic.

The commission will take a decision on the grounds of the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

Since the EC has yet to take a decision on the election dates, the BJP and the Congress are not able to make a strategy for the polls.

The probable candidates of the BJP have begun to work for the by elections.