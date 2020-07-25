Madhya Pradesh: Even after Election Commission meeting, confusion over bypoll continues

BHOPAL: A meeting of the Election Commission (EC) has failed to allay confusion over the by-elections.
The commission’s statement that the by polls will be held at the right time has raised the uncertainty over the issue. It is, however, not clear whether the elections will be held during the corona pandemic.
The commission will take a decision on the grounds of the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.
Since the EC has yet to take a decision on the election dates, the BJP and the Congress are not able to make a strategy for the polls.
The probable candidates of the BJP have begun to work for the by elections.
Twenty seven assembly seats have fallen vacant in the state, and the BJP has finalised its candidates for 22 seats. The candidates have begun to campaign for the polls.
The Congress has yet to take decision on its candidates. The party has asked its leaders to work for the polls, but as it could not finalise its candidates on many seats, its campaign has failed to take off.
The electioneering will not be done the same way as it was done earlier because of corona pandemic.
Social media and other media will play an important role in the election. Against this backdrop, the political parties are waiting for EC’s decision.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)