Madhya Pradesh: Even After 3 Months Of LS Poll; Master Plan Draft Not Released Yet

The government announced releasing the master plans in June.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three months have passed since the Model Code of Conduct was lifted, but the government has yet to release the draft master plan. The government claimed that it would release the draft master plans of Bhopal and Indore in June.

Although September has begun, it is not known when the draft master plans of these two cities will be released. According to sources, the draft master plan is ready, but releasing the master plans of these two cities is getting delayed.

In February 2024, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya cancelled the draft master plan because of opposition by public representatives. Then it was said that the draft master plan would be released in May.

As the master plan was in vogue, the government said that the draft master plans would be released in June. Nevertheless, the draft master plans got stuck for one reason or other. Vijayvargiya finalised the draft from his side. In the past few years, the master plans were ready, but they were cancelled.

This time, too, the master plans were ready, but they are not being released. Since the draft master plans have not been released, many people are in a dilemma over using their lands. Sources said as the residents of many colonies were mounting pressure on the government to amend the draft according to their choice, releasing the draft master plans is getting delayed.

In the master plan, most of the people are interested in land use. Some people are also interested in using land in the catchment area of the Upper Lake.

The Urban Development Department is focusing on smooth traffic circulation and water supply in the future. According to sources, the master plans will be put up before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav again. Afterwards, the drafts will be published.

