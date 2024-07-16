 Madhya Pradesh: ESB To Appoint Officer At Every Centre, Technical Expert To Check Against Paper Leak
Madhya Pradesh: ESB To Appoint Officer At Every Centre, Technical Expert To Check Against Paper Leak

Sanket Malviya informed that a fool-proof system is being developed to check any paper leak. For this one technical officer will be appointed at every centre, they will be from National Informatics Centre (NIC) and will be highly trained to identify any leakage. They will also be going to help the centre officials in case of any technical glitch.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
representational pic/ Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of NEET and NET paper leaks, the employees selection board (ESB) of Madhya Pradesh has decided to appoint a technical officer at every examination centre to check such malpractice, said a board official here on Monday.

As directed by the government, the ESB is conducting online examinations and taking all necessary steps to pre-empt paper leaks in the exams, said director of the board, Sanket Malviya. 'There are possibilities of paper leak in physical and hybrid exam patterns, but not in online exams,' claimed the director while talking to Free Press.

'A fool-proof system is being developed to check any paper leak. For this one technical officer will be appointed at every centre, they will be from National Informatics Centre (NIC) and will be highly trained to identify any leakage. They will also be going to help the centre officials in case of any technical glitch,' said Malviya.

Explaining the procedure, the board director said that ESB has given a contract to one agency, which provides the question banks which the board keeps in its possession. On the day of exam, the two officials - the exam controller and central observer (a retired IAS officer) prepare a question paper in a locked room with the help of special software, Malviya elaborated. 'After the paper is papered it is released to centres just 10 minutes before the examination†schedule time, a high-end software is used to digitally deliver the paper and to check the leak, jammers are installed at every centre,' the director further explained.

Claiming that the examination system is full proof, the director, however, said that the only possibility is hacking the software but to check this the board has hired software companies to secure its network.

Post exam data analysis

The ESB director said that besides holding examinations, the board officials also conduct post exam data analysis. Citing the 'Patwari exam glitch', he said that the ESB searched the records of the examination centre, examined the CCTV footage and after the complete analysis, the exam was given a clean chit. The data analysis also brought under the scanner the examination centres where students from far flung areas were coming in large numbers to appear in the exam and were†getting selected.

No plans to increase fee

There are no plans to increase the examination fees, rather in the coming days, on the instructions of the government, the board may reduce the fee. The board may though ask the government to provide funds to run the expenditure.

