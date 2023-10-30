Madhya Pradesh: 'Equivalent To Hamas,' BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Hits Out At Congress

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | File Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Unleashing a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday equated the party with the terrorist group Hamas.

The Congress had refrained from an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas in the immediate aftermath of the unprecedented terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

Speaking to reporters at Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Tiwari railed against the Congress, saying, "The INDI-alliance (Opposition alliance) was formed to eradicate Sanatan Dharma. They (Congress) are even standing in support of Hamas and terrorism. They are equivalent to Hamas. But the people of Madhya Pradesh never vote in favour of a Hamas government here."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'BJP does what people want'

On the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari said, "They (Congress) are the ones who left no stone unturned to ensure that the Ram Temple never sees the light of day. However, their efforts came to nought as Ram Lala is set to be enshrined in the grand Ram Temple in front of their eyes. The BJP does what the people want." The polls for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, is scheduled for December 3.

The polls will see voters pick their representatives for 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Monday was the last day for filing nominations ahead of the assembly polls.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination paper from Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)