Madhya Pradesh: EOW seizes luxury goods worth Rs 33 Lakh from Gwalior city planner’s house

The Economic Offences Wing has found unaccounted for luxury items worth more than Rs 33 lakh in the house of Gwalior city planner Pradeep Verma. The EOW had arrested Verma red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a builder on Saturday. On Tuesday, the EOW is going to open his bank lockers.

After the arrest, EOW officials searched Verma’s house and found a huge collection of luxury items that are generally used by film stars. Expensive sofa sets, an extravagantly priced dining table and bed, besides other items were seized from the house. Household items of around Rs 33 lakh were listed in the inventory.

It is suspected that Verma was running a parallel office from his house. Around 22 files were found in his house, many of them official. The EOW is going to summon the builders and officials whose names were found in the files. Some of the files are related to builders seeking permission from Gwalior Municipal Corporation to start their projects.

The SP, EOW, Amit Singh, said that, from Tuesday, the team will contact the banks and ask them to open the lockers. The details of the bank accounts will also be taken and, if any disparity is found, the team is going to question Verma about it.