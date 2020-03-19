Madhya Pradesh: EOW files closure report in connection with case against father of BSP MLA Sanjiv Kushwaha, say Sources

BHOPAL: EOW has reportedly filed a closure report in connection with a case of irregularities against father of BSP MLA. The decision comes in wake of the political crisis the Congress government is grappling with to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against Ram Lakhan Singh Kushwah the then member of parliament from Bhind in connection with financial irregularity in computer purchase for schools. The then MP Bhind is father of BSP MLA Sanjiv Kushwaha who is supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Sources privy to the matter said that EOW after completing its investigations failed to find any financial irregularity for want of any evidence and thus has sent a closure report to the court.

As per the FIR, in the year 1999-2000 the then MP Kushwah and the collector had purchased the computers worth Rs 1.50 crore. It is alleged that the computers were purchased at much higher rates and were supplied to the schools which were sans electricity.

The issue was also raised in the state Assembly many times and on the instructions of the then government a case was registered by EOW in September 2011. The agency during investigations failed to find any financial irregularity in computer purchase.

In April 29,2019 the High Court bench of Gwalior had directed the EOW to complete the investigations as early as possible. And sources privy to the matter now says that the EOW has filed a closure report in court saying that it has found no financial irregularities in the purchases.