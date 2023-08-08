 Madhya Pradesh: Environmentalists In Rajgarh Befriend Trees
Plant saplings on Friendship Day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh):

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalists celebrated Friendship Day by planting saplings at Sthiti Ashram in Borda, 12 km away from the city, on Sunday. 

They planted the saplings of various fruits and flowers and took the responsibility to look after them.

There was a discussion over the importance of trees in protecting the environment and human life.

Former MLA Raghunandan Sharma, representative of deputy chairman of Nagar Palika, OP Sharma, former vice-president of the BJP’s district unit Manoj Hada, BJP leader Mona Sustani and others took part in the discussion.

article-image
