Madhya Pradesh: Ensure doctors in every jail, MPHRC tells health department

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): MP Human Rights Commission has asked health department to ensure appointment and visit of doctors in every jail of the state, said the officials. The health officials had appeared before commission on Friday.

Director general of police (prisons) Arvind Kumar, health commissioner Akash Tripathi, deputy director Pankaj Shukla appeared before the commission.

The commission asked the officials to ensure presence of a doctor in every jail so that prisoners get timely treatment.

The fact came in light during the hearing of the cases in Indore, Guna and in Ujjain where, because of non-availability of doctors, the prisoners did not get treatment properly.

Jail department sources said state has 131 jails out which 11 are central jails and 47 are district jails, 73 are sub-jails and six are open jails.

In central and district jails, the posts of doctors have been filled. There, the doctors examine health of every prisoner daily.

In open jails, the appointment of doctors are not required, as the prisoner can inform the jail authorities and can visit a hospital after taking permission.

In sub jails, the doctors are temporarily appointed. In these jails, a doctor gets Rs 700 per visit. Their upper fee limit is Rs 7,000 per month. Normally, the doctors visit sub jails 10 days in a month. As a result, prisoners do not get proper treatment.

The health department has been told to ensure presence of a doctor in every sub-jail every day. These doctors may be attached from the district hospitals, or from community health centres or primary health centres.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:52 AM IST