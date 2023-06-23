Madhya Pradesh: Ensure Arrangements To Combat Heavy Rain, Flood: Divisonal Commissioner

FPJ

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner of Chambal division, Deepak Singh chaired a meeting in Morena on Wednesday. In the meeting, commissioner Singh issues instructions to the officials in charge of monitoring committee ahead of monsoons.

Commissioner Singh issued instructions in the meeting to keep an eye on the lakes, ponds as well as all the water bodies of the town in wake of monsoons, which are round the corner. He added that Morena collector as well as the Superintendent of police (SP) of the town must be apprised of the water levels from time to time.

Adding to the instructions, he said that control rooms must also be established in various parts of the town. He emphasized that all measures must be taken to combat situations such as heavy rainfall, water-logging and floods. During this, collectors of all the districts falling under the Gwalior-Chambal division were virtually connected to the meeting.

Alongside commissioner Singh, Additional director general of police (ADGP) Srinivas Verma, Inspector general of police (IG) Sushant Saxena and other officials were also present. Chief engineer of the irrigation department also attended the meeting and listened to all the instructions issued by commissioner Singh meticulously.