Madhya Pradesh: Ensure 100% vaccination of first dose by Sept 26: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 100% vaccination of the first dose should be completed by September 26 in the state. Voter list should be made the basis for vaccination of all eligible persons. It must be ensured that information regarding people who have gone out of the village and wards in connection with employment should be recorded and the first dose of vaccine is administered to all the remaining persons.

The CM directed that a vaccination campaign should be conducted in the entire state on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. Efforts must be made that 100 percent eligible citizens of the state should get the first dose of the vaccine on September 17. Remaining vaccinations should be compulsorily ensured by 26 September.

The CM had a discussion with collectors of districts with less than 70 per cent vaccination. They included collectors of Satna, Sheopur, Bhind, Dhar, Rewa, Sidhi, Khargone, Mandla, Morena, Katni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Barwani, Alirajpur and Betul regarding the causes for low percentage of vaccination. Vaccination should not be affected due to mismatch of dosage and syringe availability.

What went wrong?

Satna Collector said that the vaccine doses are sufficient but due to less availability of syringes, vaccination work has been affected.

Chhindwara Collector said that the speed of vaccination has been affected by festivals like Pola, Teej etc.

Betul collector said that heavy rain along with festivals have affected vaccination. Also, vaccination has been postponed in some cases due to dengue and other seasonal fevers.

Dengue campaign on Sept 15

The CM said that a special awareness campaign would be launched to spread information about the measures to prevent dengue to the people. He himself will participate in dengue prevention and control activities like fogging, larvae destruction, emptying of water logging in this campaign against dengue between 10 am to 10:30 am on September 15.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:46 AM IST