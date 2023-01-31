Madhya Pradesh: Engine of Sukhoi-30 found in Pahargarh in ditch

Su-30 MKI aircraft | Photo: PTI

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): One of the engines of the fighter plane Sukhoi-30, which collided in the air with Mirage-2000 on Saturday, was found in a ditch in the forests of Pahadgarh, Morena on Monday.

A team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been trying for the past 24 hours to bring out the engine from the trench.

The rubbles of the Sukhoi-30 and those of the Mirage-2000 are lying at the accident site.

The scraps of both the aircraft are spread over a two kilometers area, and a 20-member team of the IAF is trying to put those pieces together.

A special team has already arrived at Paharganj to bring out the Sukhoi engine.

The IAF team has been trying to collect the pieces of the Mirage in the Manpur forests at Paharpur for the past three days.

The team has seen a part of the engine in the ditch. The accident occurred on January 28 when the Sukhoi and the Mirage were on a routine flight.

Both of them collided with each other over Paharpur Jajipura. Consequently, Sukhoi caught fire and it fell in the forests of Pahadgarh.

Most of the parts of the plan fell in the forests lying on Rajasthan borders. But the Mirage fell in Pahargarh. Sukhoi has two engines and two pilots who ejected out of the cockpit of the plane with the help of parachutes.

Security arrangements

The place where the plane fell has been surrounded by the security guards. The inquiry team of the IAF set up a temporary camp at the site.

Probe at FSL in Bengaluru

The black box and the parts of the planes will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Bengaluru. Afterwards, the black box will be sent to the firms which manufactured the aircraft. After the preliminary inquiry into the causes of the accident, it came to light that the lack of distance between the two planes led to the accident.

