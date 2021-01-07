Madhya Pradesh: Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Election Commission, I-T send state government up the creek

BHOPAL: The central probe agencies have sent the state BJP government up the creek.

The BJP returned to power after toppling the Congress government that ruled the state for 15 months. The ruling party heaved a sigh of relief after the outcome of the by-elections, but now, is in a pickle because of the central agencies and institutions.

The legislators who defected to the BJP to topple the then Congress government are caught in black money case. As the black money mentioned in an I-T report was collected to give funds to political parties to fight polls, the Election Commission began to heap pressure on the government to take action in the matter.

The Income-Tax report has become an albatross around the neck of those who defected to the BJP from the Congress. The ED’s entry into the state to probe the e-tender scam indicates that the difficulties for the government are going to increase.

The government will be in trouble, because the name of some powerful officers figured in the supplementary charge-sheet filed by CBI in connection with PMT-2011 conducted through Vyapam. The state government caught in a bind due to the central probe agencies has begun to look to the Centre for help. The state party leaders are waiting for their central leadership’s indication for action on the Election Commission’s pressure for registering an FIR.

In its letter, the commission mentioned the names of only four police officers, but the I-T report consists of the names of many people who were reportedly involved in underhand dealings. The commission, however, did not mention the names of other people in the report. The government may refuse to take action citing that the names of only four officers were mentioned in the commission’s letter. For that, the state is expecting the Centre’s nod.

The CBI has already refused to probe the I-T report. As the CBI gave a wide berth to the probe, the Economic Offences Wing may also decline to inquire into the matter on that ground.

The ED’s entry into the state to probe the e-tendering scam may increase problems for the government. There are reports that the managing director of a company has been taken into custody. That man used to give funds to all political parties. In this case, both the BJP and the Congress may be in a tight spot.