Madhya Pradesh: Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth Rs 65 crore of Naresh Jain, others

The official said that investigation conducted so far has established that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 565 crore generated as commission by Naresh Jain and his accomplices by providing Hawala and accommodation entries through their shell entities incorporated in India and other countries.



The scheme not only involved various persons, but several entities incorporated in India and foreign jurisdictions, routing and re-routing the proceeds of crime through various processes and activities. The proceeds of crime have been layered through a complex web of shell entities multiple times so as to avoid detection and hide the real source, he said.



The official further stated that placement of the proceeds of crime was done by introducing it in the financial system, making it appear as if it is from a legitimate source in the form of loans and advances, and share capital in the companies.



"These loans or investments or share capitals have been projected as if such share capital or loan or advances are received from a legitimate source in the books of their companies," he said, adding that these proceeds of crime placed in the financial system was used to acquire various assets (both moveable and immoveable).



Jain has an international criminal profile. In February 2007, he was arrested in Dubai for illegal hawala activities. After getting bail, he fled from Dubai and reached India. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in May 2009 and the provisions of COFEPOSA were invoked against him.



Thereafter, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the PMLA case. He has also been on the radar of the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA), Britain, for his money laundering activities. As per information gathered, two Red Corner notices have also been issued against Jain by the Interpol on the request of NCB-Rome and Dubai authorities.