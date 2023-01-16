e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Energy minister washes feet of youth covered with mud in Gwalior

Updated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A road in Vinay Nagar area in the city was filled with dirt on Monday when a sewer line was dug.

As a result, the residents were facing problems, and the legs of one of the residents, Saurabh Sharma, were covered with mud.  Energy minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar went to the colony for inspection.

Immediately after that, Singh asked a resident to fetch a bucket of water. As soon as he got the bucket, he washed the legs of the youth.

Tomar always hogs the limelight for his style of working. He often cleans up toilets, repairs electricity poles and sweeps roads.

He inspected the road being constructed from the mental hospital road to Koteshwar and to the road near Hansraj Hospital which was littered with sewage water.

Tomar heard the complaints of the residents and assured them of solving their problems.

People should have no problem: Tomar

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that after the sewer line was laid, there was mud on the road in the Vinay Nagar colony.

He said he had inspected the area and listened to the problems of the residents. Tomar directed the officials to solve the people’s problems.

It is the government’s responsibility to provide proper roads to the people, he said, adding that the officers who neglect their duty will face the music.

