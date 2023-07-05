 Madhya Pradesh: Energy Minister Urges People To Practise Yoga
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has said everyone should daily practise Yoga.

Tomar made the statement during his recent visit to Brahmakumari Ashram at Porsa in Morena.

To lead a healthy life, physical activities, especially doing Yoga, are important, he added.

Yoga helps everyone to improve physical as well as mental health, he said, adding that it helps to generate positive thoughts.

The Brahmakumari Sanstha honoured Tomar.

article-image

