Madhya Pradesh: Energy minister cleans toilets at government school in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has cleaned toilets at Government Primary Girls School, Hazira Gwalior.

Tomar, who had returned from Bhopal on Friday, reached the school to meet the students. The students told the minister that there was no cleanliness in the toilets of the school, because of which they face problems.

Energy Minister Tomar got heated and ordered cleaning stuff on the spot. After that he himself started cleaning the toilets. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Later, Tomar made a phone call to the Collector and instructed that there should not be any lackness in cleanliness in schools in the district. The cleaning should be done on a regular basis. Apart from this, he also called the Municipal Commissioner and the District Education Officer and scolded them regarding the cleanliness of the toilets in the schools. He said that dengue mosquitoes were buzzing there. Minister asked them how Gawlior would achieve the number one position in cleanliness.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 06:03 PM IST