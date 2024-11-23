Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment In Devra Village Of Mouganj Removed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mhouganj district administration removed encroachment from government land in Devra village amidst high security arrangements on Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel is still under house arrest at the rest house situated in Nai Garhi.

‘The encroachment on government land was removed by coordination of both the sides,’ Mouganj SP Rasna Thakur told Free Press. She added that encroachment was removed without any hassle.

However, MLA Pradeep Patel is yet to be released from the rest house of Nai Garhi. On Friday, he had not eaten anything but on Saturday, he took light food. Notably, two groups had recently clashed with each other over encroachment on government land situated near a temple in Devra village.

MLA Pradeep Patel had joined the mob to remove encroachment through JCB. Since then, he is under police vigilance. Earlier he was kept at a community house in Rewa. On being released, he once again tried to go to the controversial site, forcing police to apprehend him again.

Since then, he is kept at the Guest House of Nai Garhi. Over twenty people from both sides were arrested after clash on the first day of the incident. The village has turned into an inaccessible hamlet due to the huge presence of police personnel. No outsider is being allowed to venture inside the village as prohibitory orders remains in place.