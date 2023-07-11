Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The employment office of Lalitpur will be organising an employment fair for all the persons who have attained education but are still deprived of jobs, the district employment assistance officer of the town said on Monday.

The employment fair will be held on Thursday on the premises of district employment office from 10 am onwards. The ones who are desirous of participating in the fair will be able to register themselves on the website sewayojan.up.nic.in

Alternatively, they will also be able to register themselves by turning up at the office by Wednesday. A number of companies are expected to conduct recruitment drives in the fair, some of which include names like Universal services, based in Lucknow, followed by Mankind Healthcare services, Kanpur, Life insurance corporation of India, Lalitpur and several other companies too.

A total of 146 posts are vacant and applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview rounds conducted by the companies. District employment assistance officer has also issued instructions, saying no money/fee is charged from the applicants in the name of registering themselves for the job fair.

He has advised to beware of fake SMS/ e-mails or other notifications, where money is being demanded from them under the garb of registration for the employment fair.