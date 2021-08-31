Madhya Pradesh: Employees of electricity department seek police protection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of the electricity department of Patan division have written a letter for police protection.

There is fear among power workers as they are facing public outrage because of undeclared power cuts.

It was written in the letter that because of the technical reasons load shedding is being done in the area. After which a massive crowd of people is reaching the power station and pressurising to turn on the electricity.

In view of their security, they demanded that police forces should be deployed in the sub-centers.

Meanwhile, the electricity department has issued the instruction for all the staff to deal with the anger of the public because of load shedding.

According to the sources, the instructions directed to the employees are mentioned below-

1- Always keep the main gate of the substation locked. Apart from the staff and electricity officers of the sub-station. Do not allow any unknown people to come inside until having a valid ID card.

2- Keep the contact number of the police station in charge of the nearest police station to the sub-station in the control room. To contact them during an emergency.

3- Ensure that all the feeders of 33KV should be connected to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition SCADA system.

4- CCTV cameras of the substation should be in working condition.

5- All the sub-station staff are instructed to talk with the public politely, do not quarrel with them unnecessarily.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs write to the government over long and frequent power cuts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:52 AM IST