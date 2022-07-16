Madhya Pradesh: Elevators at Sehore district hospital defunct, patients suffer

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district hospital in Sehore caters to hundreds of patients daily but its defunct elevators are causing inconvenience to patients and attendants. The elevator is necessary for critical patients to reach units on upper floor of hospital.

Many patients struggle to walk from main entrance to their wards in multi-storeyed building and find it hard to climb to second and third floor of hospital building. The real difficulty is for emergency patients and their attendants who rely on lifts to reach the department concerned.

Patients from across the district come for treatment in the government hospital but the lack of facilities add to their troubles. Crores of rupees have been spent to build new trauma centre in which four lifts were installed. However, they are not working but hospital authorities have paid no heed.

Surgical ward, medical ward, central lab, sonography centre, ENT department, physiotherapy department, malaria testing centre, TB ward are located on the first floor.

When an attempt was made to discuss the issue with Dr Ashok Kumar Manjhi, he did not answer the call. Sanjulata Bhargava, Manager, District Hospital, said, "The lift functioned for some time but the hospital does not get the budget for lift maintenance and liftmen. So, lifts have been closed."