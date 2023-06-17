Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Wire Worth Rs 15 Lakh Stolen In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves made off with electricity wire worth Rs 15 lakh from six villages in the district in the past 14 days, official sources said on Saturday.

The thieves escaped with three-km-long wire from Asoli andDugaha Kalanvillages two days ago.

In the all these cases, the thieves flattened the power poles.

The villages from where the wire was stolen come under the rural electricity department. The wire was attached to 11kv power line.

The wire was meant to irrigate farmlands. The theft has caused a huge loss to the power department.

According to sources in the electricity department, wire was stolen from six places in the past 14 days.

The thefts caused a loss of Rs 15 lakh to the department, sources said.

The power officials registered a complaint against some unidentified thieves at the police station.

After irrigating their farmlands, the farmers stop going to their fields. The thieves take the advantage of it and make off with the wire.

According to assistant engineer of rural electricity department Rahul Singh, electricity wires have been stolen from five-six places.

He has appealed to the farmers to remain alert at night and inform the department about any incident of wire theft immediately after it happens.