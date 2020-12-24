Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission triggers row over 7 % hike in tariff for farm consumers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has got into controversy with the recent hike in electricity tariff of agriculture consumers. Activists have objection over MPERC’s decision that they claim was made on the basis of a letter written by Energy Department.

The MPERC in its decision on petition by the power DISCOMs has also mentioned it. The Retail Supply Tariff Order 2020-21 describing the agriculture flat rate for consumers mentions about the government order in ‘Terms and Conditions’ on page 227.

The MPERC cites ‘Energy department GoMP vide letter no. 8523/F-3-10/2020/13 dated 15.12.2020 has conveyed that the flat rate agriculture consumers having load up to 10 HP will pay Rs 750/ per HP per annum and flat rate agriculture consumers having load more than 10 HP will pay Rs 1500 per HP per annum in two six monthly equal installments.’

Agriculture consumers were earlier paying Rs 700 per HP per annum before revision of electricity tariff. The tariff hike for them was made to the tune of 7%.