Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bus Rams Into Jeep Near Dodi, 6 Injured | FP Photo

Ashta/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An electric passenger bus driven at high speed rammed into a jeep on Bhopal-Indore highway near Dodi in Ashta town of Sehore district on Sunday evening, the police said. Six persons travelling in the jeep were injured and taken to Ashta civil hospital.

No fatalities were reported in the accident, Ashta police said. The Ashta administration also took cognizance of the same and reached Dodi retreat to take stock of the issue.

The Ashta police said that the accident occurred at around 6 pm near the Dodi retreat located on the Bhopal-Indore highway. A jeep in which six persons were travelling in the jeep.

All the people sitting inside the jeep named Shailja (24), Barkha (20), Pratibha Dubey (27), Virendra Shikarwar, Surbhi and Jyotsna Parmar were injured. After primary treatment, all of them were referred to Bhopal for further treatment. The administrative officials, revenue officials as well as the police personnel were present on the occasion.

