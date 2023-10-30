Madhya Pradesh: Electoral Battle Intensifies In Kotma

Representative Image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The electoral battle in Kotma Assembly constituency has intensified as BJP and the Congress have locked horns. Kotma, an unreserved seat, has been dominated by Congress. From 1957 to 2018, the Congress emerged victorious eight times from this constituency.

BJP has won four times. In 2018 elections, Congress’s Sunil Saraf defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Jaiswal by a margin of 11,429 votes. The current electoral scenario in Kotma is generating a buzz as local Congress members are dissatisfied with Sunil Saraf’s leadership.

This suggests that a third option might emerge in this election. Kotma faces unemployment, inadequate healthcare facilities and poor road infrastructure. Despite this, electoral outcome in the region remains unpredictable.

Kotma’s poll battle is unique in the sense that voters’ sentiments, the time candidates spend in the constituency and their engagement with the public play a crucial role in determining the outcome. As election draws near, BJP and Congress party are vying to get votes, making it a closely-watched contest.

