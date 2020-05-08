Madhya Pradesh: Election panel writes to collectors regarding by-polls, asks them to ensure arrangements for implementation of model code

The Election Commission has sent a letter to collectors of districts where by-election for 24 legislative constituencies are due. Chief Electoral Officer, in his letter has asked the collectors to ensure arrangements for implementation of model code, when required.

CEO Arun Tomar has written letters to collectors of fifteen districts where these 24 legislative constituencies fall. He has asked them to ensure provisions related to model code of conduct related to transfer and postings. Tomar has reminded the collectors- who act as returning officers- of letters dated June 29, 2017 and March 2019.

These letters had instructed the district returning officers to ensure that officials related with electoral works posted in the area for more than three years should be removed considering by-elections in the near future. The letter also states that collectors should make appropriate arrangements related with elections- so that whenever they are announced- it doesn’t take time to make arrangements. CEO has also asked the collectors to inform the election commission if there is any change in number or location of polling booths.

Elections will be held in 22 legislative constituencies of those Congress MLAs that recently resigned and deflected to the BJP. Before that two MLAs one from Joura and another from Aagar passed away leaving these constituencies vacant. Overall, by-elections will be held in 24 constituencies.