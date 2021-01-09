Madhya Pradesh: Election Commission makes new provision: 6 months’ jail, 25K fine for wrong information in local polls

BHOPAL: The State Election Commission has made a new provision of imposing punishment for candidates who provide wrong information in their affidavits. Now, wrong information can lead to the candidate’s imprisonment of up to six months and imposition of fine of up to Rs 25,000. Although the local body elections have been deferred for now, preparations for it are on in full swing. The Election Commission has issued instructions to the collectors of all the districts apprising them about the new rules.

According to the latest changes, if a candidate provides incorrect information in his/her nomination papers, action will be taken against him or her. The action includes imprisonment of up to 6 months and fine of up to Rs 25,000.

Sworn affidavit

Candidates contesting the local body elections have to provide information on several points on a sworn affidavit. The information filed by the candidate includes if he has a toilet at home and the number of toilets. They are also supposed to furnish details of their social media accounts.

No-dues certificate

Candidates contesting these elections must also produce a ‘no-dues certificate’ on their electricity bills. Moreover, they have to take a ‘no-dues certificate’ from the Nagar Parishad, Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Nigam. Besides these documents, they also have to produce details of their movable and immovable properties and other investments.

Reserved category

If a candidate is from a reserved category, a related certificate is also required to be submitted. The appropriate authorities will inquire into complaints and, if found true, a penalty of Rs 25,000 or/and jail of up to six months could be imposed.